Huawei Developer Conference today, Huawei launched HarmonyOS – a new microkernel-based, distributed operating system designed to deliver a cohesive user experience across all devices and scenarios.
Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, explained the company’s thoughts behind developing this new OS. “We’re entering a day …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2YC9CZ9
Get more World News
Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, explained the company’s thoughts behind developing this new OS. “We’re entering a day …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2YC9CZ9
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]