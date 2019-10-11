Class Hospitality Limited was incorporated in 2004, by the corporate affairs commission, of the federal republic of Nigeria to offer first class hotel and hospitality services.
Over the years, we have grown to become a household name in the Nigerian …
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/3174Z5F
Get more Latest Jobs
Over the years, we have grown to become a household name in the Nigerian …
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/3174Z5F
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[50]