Politics I’ll Be Your President – Atiku Sends Message To Supporters – Nairaland

#1
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has rekindled hopes that he will reclaim his mandate at the tribunal.

The former Vice President said this in a statement to DAILY POST on Sunday signed by his Special Assistant on Youth and Support Groups Ambassador …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2IYwFUM

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top