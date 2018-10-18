President Buhari says he is disappointed with the way the Nigerian media has lived up to its responsibility since his administration into office.
Speaking when he hosted a group of political appointees and volunteers in the state house, President Buhari accused the Nigerian media of failing to highlight the successes his administration has recorded in the area of agriculture. He noted that his government has been able to make agriculture more lucrative than white colar jobs.
Read More
Speaking when he hosted a group of political appointees and volunteers in the state house, President Buhari accused the Nigerian media of failing to highlight the successes his administration has recorded in the area of agriculture. He noted that his government has been able to make agriculture more lucrative than white colar jobs.
Read More
Last edited:[0]