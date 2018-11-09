Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby says he has no plans to quit his post as the head coach of the Nigeria senior women’s team ahead of next week’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana.
Reports claim that the Swede has threatened to dump the country just days from …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2AUT8xO
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Reports claim that the Swede has threatened to dump the country just days from …
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2AUT8xO
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]