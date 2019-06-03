Politics I am not against LG autonomy – Ortom – P.M. News

#1
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has rejected suggestions in some social media platforms that he was against the granting of autonomy to local governments.

A statement by Ortom’s Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said that the governor was surprised at the allegation …



Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2KmRJoL

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[12]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top