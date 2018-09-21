Politics I can beat Buhari, and I’m lucky to be from Kano — Kwankwaso – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
Former Kano State governor and presidential aspirant, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said he has the capacity to defeat incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also said he would ensure there is peace, security and infrastructure if voted in as president in the 2019 general election. He said …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2psM84H

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top