Sports I don’t care about Anthony Joshua – Deontay Wilder – Laila’s Blog

#1
World Boxing Council heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder, he is focused on beating Tyson Fury in his next bout and doesn’t care about Anthony Joshua.

Wilder insists his status as a world-class heavyweight has nothing to do with his rivalry with Anthony Joshua and that The …



read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2ENiH7U

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top