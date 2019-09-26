Justforex_nb_campaign

Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol has turned down the opportunity to become the club’s sports director.

The Spanish champions have spoken to the 41-year-old, who retired as a player in 2014, about rejoining in an administrative role. Puyol left in January …

puyol.JPG

[49]
