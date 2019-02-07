Governor Rochas Okorocha has regretted that those he assisted to positions of authority had betrayed him.
Addressing reporters on major developments in Imo, he claimed to have thwarted attempts by the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, and …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2SkM6Na
Get More Nigeria Political News
Addressing reporters on major developments in Imo, he claimed to have thwarted attempts by the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, and …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2SkM6Na
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[7]