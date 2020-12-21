Kayode Israel
I Only Obeyed Spiritual Orders - Says Pastor, 53, Who Impregnated 20 Church Members - P.M.EXPRESS
CHUKA UBAH Police Operatives from the Enugu State Command have arrested a 53-year old Pastor, who reportedly impregnated 20 members of his Church claiming that he was directed to do so by the Holy Spirit. P.M.EXPRESS reports that Pastor Timothy Ngwu is the General Overseer of Vineyard Ministry...
pmexpressng.com