Nasarawa Assembly complex Mr Godiya Akwashiki, the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Nasarawa North Senatorial district, has promised to initiate different skills acquisition programmes in order to create jobs for his constituents, if elected on Feb. 16.
Akwashiki, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2RwOcUM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Akwashiki, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2RwOcUM
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]