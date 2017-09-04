Septuagenarian General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has declared that he can kill anyone who tampers with his beloved wife, Pastor (Mrs) Foluke Adeboye, for the sake of love. Delivering his message on ‘Activating Your Destiny’ at the Throne of Grace parish and National Headquarters of RCCG, Ebutte Meta, Lagos on Sunday, he declared that he was still in honeymoon with his wife Explaining how he would execute the ‘killing,’ Daddy G.O, as he’s fondly called, said he would not do it physically, but report such fellow to his Father (God) and the person would pass on in his or her sleep. His words: “Be ready to lay down your life for your partner if you’re truly in love. My wife doesn’t like me saying this: “You can slap me; you can lie against me, you can criticise me, it doesn’t bother me, but touch my wife, I’ll kill you! “I want the world to hear. They’ll say if I killed they’ll arrest me, jail me, that is if I killed with cutlass or gun. If you tamper with my wife, I will talk to my Daddy and you’ll sleep and will not wake.” The declaration was greeted with thunderous cheers from the worshipers who were there in their thousands to worship and celebrate with the couple.