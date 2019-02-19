Metro I Will Lead Protest If INEC Shifts Elections Again – CharlyBoy – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Maverick activist, Charly Boy, has said that he will lead a peaceful protest to the headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) if the agency shifts the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Charly Boy said this in …



Read more via Ladun Liadi’s Blog: News, Exclusives, Relationships, Everything You Need To Know – http://bit.ly/2SNWiOc

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top