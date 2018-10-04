Politics I won’t take your support for granted, Sanwo-Olu tells Tinubu, Lagosians – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised not to disappoint the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said he would not take for granted, the fatherly role played by the former governor and other …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ydHE5N

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top