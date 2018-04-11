Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, has fired back at Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu for saying erstwhile Heads of State, Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida were not God.
Shittu, had told newsmen on Tuesday that Obasanjo and other ex-military leaders cannot hinder President Buhari’s chance of being re-elected in 2019.
Reacting, however, Fani-Kayode reminded Shittu not to forget how the duo of Obasanjo and Babangida made Buhari whom he was today.
Last edited by a moderator: Apr 11, 2018 at 10:52 AM