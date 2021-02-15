Video If you kill a herder, don’t go to sleep, we will revisit you” – Miyetti Allah says| Nigeria News Links


J

jade

Jadesola Oshin
Curators
In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • ”If you kill a herder, don’t go to sleep, we will revisit you” – Miyetti Allah says – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
  • Bauchi gov explains comments on herders carrying Ak-47 rifles for self defence – Vanguard News
  • Insecurity: Do not travel to Southwest for now – Arewa youths tell Northerners – Daily Post News
  • Nigeria being set on fire, Northern elders tell Buhari - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Presidency asks Police to publish names of Fulani herders under trials - Daily Post

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News




Links to Top Nigeria News Today
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - ”If you kill a herder, don’t go to sleep, we will revisit you” – Miyetti Allah says – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

https://www.ladunliadinews.com/2021/02/if-you-kill-herder-dont-go-to-sleep-we.html?m=1
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - Bauchi gov explains comments on herders carrying Ak-47 rifles for self defence – Vanguard News

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/02/bauchi-gov-explains-comments-on-herders-carrying-ak-47-rifles-for-self-defence/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - Insecurity: Do not travel to Southwest for now – Arewa youths tell Northerners – Daily Post News

https://dailypost.ng/2021/02/14/insecurity-do-not-travel-to-southwest-for-now-arewa-youths-tell-northerners/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Nigeria being set on fire, Northern elders tell Buhari - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/02/nigeria-being-set-on-fire-northern-elders-tell-fg/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Presidency asks Police to publish names of Fulani herders under trials - Daily Post

https://dailypost.ng/2021/02/15/presidency-asks-police-to-publish-names-of-fulani-herders-under-trials/
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Similar threads

K
Metro ”If you kill a herder, don’t go to sleep, we will revisit you” – Miyetti Allah says – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
352
Kayode Israel
K
J
Video COVID-19 Vaccines expected by Nigeria will no longer arrive in January SGF, Boss Mustapha | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
555
jade
J
J
Video Lagos State Is Under-Policed – Sanwo-Olu | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
1K
jade
J
J
Video ‘God forbid’ — Yahaya Bello rejects COVID-19 vaccine, says it is meant to kill | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
1K
jade
J
J
Video Buhari says abduction of schoolboys meant to embarrass his administration | Nigeria News Links
Replies
0
Views
482
jade
J

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top