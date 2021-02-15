In Nigeria News today headlines include
- ”If you kill a herder, don’t go to sleep, we will revisit you” – Miyetti Allah says – Ladun Liadi’s Blog
- Bauchi gov explains comments on herders carrying Ak-47 rifles for self defence – Vanguard News
- Insecurity: Do not travel to Southwest for now – Arewa youths tell Northerners – Daily Post News
- Nigeria being set on fire, Northern elders tell Buhari - Vanguard Newspaper
- Presidency asks Police to publish names of Fulani herders under trials - Daily Post
