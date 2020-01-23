Manchester United have confirmed Odion Ighalo has been registered for the Europa League and will be eligible for the upcoming tie against Club Brugge.
“The deadline-day arrival from Shanghai Shenhua could be involved when the Reds travel to Belgium in the round of 32 on …
read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3bULymY
Get More Nigeria Sports News
“The deadline-day arrival from Shanghai Shenhua could be involved when the Reds travel to Belgium in the round of 32 on …
read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3bULymY
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 43.4 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]