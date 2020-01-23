Sports Ighalo makes first Europa League trip with Man United – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

Manchester United have confirmed Odion Ighalo has been registered for the Europa League and will be eligible for the upcoming tie against Club Brugge.

“The deadline-day arrival from Shanghai Shenhua could be involved when the Reds travel to Belgium in the round of 32 on …


