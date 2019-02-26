Metro IGP Sends Police After ‘Attackers’ Of DCP In Bayelsa – Channels Television

#1
The acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has condemned the attack on a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Brass, Bayelsa State.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the police ordered the immediate arrest, comprehensive investigation, as well as diligent prosecution of persons involved, …



Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2T23ZAC

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top