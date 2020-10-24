Sports Iheanacho targets more goals after great Europa night – New Telegraph


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Iheanacho targets more goals after great Europa night - New Telegraph

Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, is hoping to get more playing minutes after his heroic display in his side’s 3-0 win over Zorya. Iheanacho marked his debut appearance in the Uefa Europa League with a goal and two assists on Thursday. The Super Eagles forward assisted James Maddison to…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Sports Iheanacho in for Leicester City’s Goal of the Season Award – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
258
Chinedu Iroka
C
Nigeria Sports News
Sports Kelechi Iheanacho reacts to disallowed goal in Leicester defeat at Norwich – TODAY
Replies
0
Views
171
Nigeria Sports News
Nigeria Sports News
Nigeria Sports News
Sports Kelechi Iheanacho scores on return to action for Leicester City – Pulse Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
615
Nigeria Sports News
Nigeria Sports News
Nigeria Sports News
Sports Carabao Cup: What Brendan Rodgers said about Iheanacho after Leicester’s draw with Aston Villa – Daily Post Nigeria
Replies
0
Views
686
Nigeria Sports News
Nigeria Sports News
Nigeria Sports News
Sports Leicester City To Allow Kelechi Iheanacho Leave – Tori News
Replies
0
Views
499
Nigeria Sports News
Nigeria Sports News

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top