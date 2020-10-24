Chinedu Iroka
Iheanacho targets more goals after great Europa night - New Telegraph
Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, is hoping to get more playing minutes after his heroic display in his side’s 3-0 win over Zorya. Iheanacho marked his debut appearance in the Uefa Europa League with a goal and two assists on Thursday. The Super Eagles forward assisted James Maddison to…
www.newtelegraphng.com