In another twist to the Imo state saga, sacked Emeka Ihedioha is set to approach the Supreme Court. This will be in effort to seek review of its judgement of January 14, 2019. This was disclosed in Abuja by Dr. Manzo Abubakar, an associate of the sacked governor....Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2O1nc0A Get More Nigeria Political News