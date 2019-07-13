JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Ikoli moves to take PDP candidacy in November election – Vanguard News

A former two-time Attorney General in Bayelsa state and grandson of the late great Ernest Sisei Ikoli; a frontline pan Africanist and pro-independence politician and journalist of repute, Mr. Anthony George-Ikoli (SAN) is in strong contention to become the PDP Governorship candidate in the forthcoming November Governorship elections. …

ikoli.JPG

