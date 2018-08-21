There has however been talks about him following in the footsteps of Victor Moses who recently retired from the national team but his intermediary told Owngoalnigeria.com that such plans are presently not part of his future plans.''Mikel is not done yet with the national team. He will still play for Nigeria for the foreseeable future. When the time for retirement comes it won’t be because of the departure of another player. For now he is still interested in playing for Nigeria'' he said.