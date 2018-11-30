  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Imo APC Crisis Beyond Reconciliation – Okorocha – Olisa.tv

#1
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has said the current situation in the Imo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made reconciliation impossible.

The governor stated that Imo people were short-changed in their choice of who to govern them in 2019, stressing that it is too …



Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2FMVG5e

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top