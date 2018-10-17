The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) Imo State chapter has cried out over unsettled pensions and gratuities owed them by the state government.
This, according to the union is made up of N26 billion for pensions and N30 billion for gratuities. In a statement jointly signed by the …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2CNOtje
Get More Nigeria Political News
This, according to the union is made up of N26 billion for pensions and N30 billion for gratuities. In a statement jointly signed by the …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2CNOtje
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]