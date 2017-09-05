A policeman has reportedly been killed while three others sustained injuries in a gun attack at Kolo police station in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa state. Channels Television while quoting a witness said the attack was carried out by suspected oil thieves. The sad incident comes one week after four soldiers were killed in an ambush at Letugbene, a community in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state. Asinim Butswat, spokesman of state police command, said he was not aware of the attack. He promised to get back on the matter.