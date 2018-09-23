The police said the villagers, including a former councillor, Bello Daniya, were kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday.
The police in Zamfara said armed bandits have abducted seven people from Nahuche village of Bungudu Local Government...
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2pud0RE
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The police in Zamfara said armed bandits have abducted seven people from Nahuche village of Bungudu Local Government...
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2pud0RE
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]