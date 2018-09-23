Metro In Zamfara: Bandits kidnap 7, demand N100m – pulse.ng

The police said the villagers, including a former councillor, Bello Daniya, were kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday.

The police in Zamfara said armed bandits have abducted seven people from Nahuche village of Bungudu Local Government...



