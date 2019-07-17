JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business India to loan Nigeria $100 million to boost rural internet penetration – Moneycontrol

The Indian government has agreed to provide a loan of $100 million to Nigeria to help the country achieve its goal of universal internet coverage.

The loan amount, according to a Devdiscourse report, will be arranged by the EXIM Bank of India and was sought by the Nigerian government …

