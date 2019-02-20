The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 98 percent of smart card readers have been reconfigured for use for the rescheduled elections.
Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, said all non-sensitive materials as well as ballot papers have been retrieved and delivered to various locations. Yakubu was speaking when he addressed …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2EjLhLP
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, said all non-sensitive materials as well as ballot papers have been retrieved and delivered to various locations. Yakubu was speaking when he addressed …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2EjLhLP
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[25]