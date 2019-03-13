Politics INEC Lacks Power To Withhold My Certificate Of Return – Okorocha – Nairaland

#1
On Wednesday, Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, lacks the power to withhold his Certificate of Return.

Okorocha described the decision of INEC to withhold his Certificate of Return after being declared winner of the Imo West Senatorial election as unfortunate and …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2TMpa9g

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top