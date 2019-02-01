Featured Thread #1
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released the final list of governorship candidates ahead of the general election. In the list released on Thursday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no candidate for both Rivers and Zamfara states. The list was signed by INEC Secretary, Rose …
