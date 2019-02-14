The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will not consider any Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Zamfara, saying they do not have records. This was disclosed by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Asmau Maikudi, at a press briefing in Gusau on Wednesday. “We …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GM9HPs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2GM9HPs
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[48]