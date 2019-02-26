World Infared Photos Reveal Dubai’s Green Space – Wired

#1
Dubai’s desert landscape isn’t exactly hospitable to plant life. Sitting on the Arabian Peninsula, the soil is sandy and poor, the wind and heat extreme, and it only rains about three inches a year.

But that hasn’t stopped Dubai from striving to become a “green paradise.” Over the past three …



Read more via Wired – https://ift.tt/2IAc36U

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top