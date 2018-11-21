Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was substituted due to a shoulder injury during the first half of France’s friendly with Uruguay on Tuesday at the Stade de France. The 19-year-old forward had to be replaced after landing awkwardly following a collision with visiting goalkeeper Martin Campana.....
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2znpJLj
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2znpJLj
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]