Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was substituted due to a shoulder injury during the first half of France’s friendly with Uruguay on Tuesday at the Stade de France. The 19-year-old forward had to be replaced after landing awkwardly following a collision with visiting goalkeeper Martin Campana.....



