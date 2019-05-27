Politics Insecurity: Buhari meets Northern governors – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with members of the Northern Governors’ Forum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Governor Aminu Masari said that the governors were in the villa to seek presidential intervention …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2wpn3Lk

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[100]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top