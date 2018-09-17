Facebook Inc.’s Instagram announced Monday that users can now shop directly from Stories posts.
Businesses can add shopping “stickers” to their Stories content, the company said, and users can click on those stickers if they wish to …
Read more via MarketWatch.com – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2QCzg8c
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Businesses can add shopping “stickers” to their Stories content, the company said, and users can click on those stickers if they wish to …
Read more via MarketWatch.com – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2QCzg8c
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]