  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Business Instagram rolls out shopping in Stories, part of broader e-commerce push – MarketWatch.com

#1
Facebook Inc.’s Instagram announced Monday that users can now shop directly from Stories posts.

Businesses can add shopping “stickers” to their Stories content, the company said, and users can click on those stickers if they wish to …



Read more via MarketWatch.com – Top Stories – https://ift.tt/2QCzg8c

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top