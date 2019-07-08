Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc has said its net benefit and claims increased by 117 per cent, to N1.6 billion at the end of 2018 financial period, from N737 million in the corresponding period of 2017.
The Chairman …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2XuzGjn
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The Chairman …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2XuzGjn
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]