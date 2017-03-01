Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, ISIS leader has ordered his fighters to leave Iraq or kill themselves in suicide attacks as they have been defeated in the country. According to Al Arabiya, Iraqi television network Alsumaria is reporting that al-Baghdadi has admitted defeat in the country. al-Baghdadi is said to have issued a statement called 'farewell speech' which was distributed among ISIS preachers and clerics in parts of Iraq it still controls. He urged supporters to run and hide and told 'non-Arab fighters' to either return home or blow themselves up with the promise of '72 women in heaven'.