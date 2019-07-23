JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Islamic TV channel faces ban in UK for saying gay people are worse than ‘pigs and magicians’ should be executedÂ – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
An Islamic TV station could be stripped of its UK broadcasting licence over provocative comments made about gays and magicians.

Peace TV, based in Dubai, was found to have shown four programmes which breached Ofcom regulations on inciting crime, hate speech and abuse, Daily Mail reported.…

tv channel.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YoyX7M

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top