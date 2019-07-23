An Islamic TV station could be stripped of its UK broadcasting licence over provocative comments made about gays and magicians.
Peace TV, based in Dubai, was found to have shown four programmes which breached Ofcom regulations on inciting crime, hate speech and abuse, Daily Mail reported.…
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YoyX7M
Get more World News
Peace TV, based in Dubai, was found to have shown four programmes which breached Ofcom regulations on inciting crime, hate speech and abuse, Daily Mail reported.…
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YoyX7M
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]