  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports ITS HAPPENING! Chelsea Contacts Real Madrid To Seal Major Transfer Deal – Naijaloaded

#1
Chelsea has opened talks with Real Madrid to seal a permanent move for midfielder, Mateo Kovacic.

Kovacic signed for Madrid in 2015 from Inter Milan but has struggled to get himself a spot in the clubs starting XI. The Croatia international …



read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2ruKgtf

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top