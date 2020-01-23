South Africa’s graft-accused former president Jacob Zuma returned home on Saturday, February 22, 2020 after a month-long trip to Cuba for medical treatment and declared he was not afraid of prison.
Zuma, 77, was slapped with an arrest warrant earlier this month after his lawyers claimed he was …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2TeEyZP
Get more World News
Zuma, 77, was slapped with an arrest warrant earlier this month after his lawyers claimed he was …
Read more via The Trent – https://ift.tt/2TeEyZP
Get more World News