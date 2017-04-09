The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB) has announced the extension of registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by two weeks. The examination body also postponed the UTME exam till 13th and 20th of May. JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede had on Wednesday insisted that there will be no shift in registration. According to him, the target was to register 1.4 million candidates for the UTME and reiterated that no candidate would be left out of the registration process. His words: “No candidate will be left unattended to at the closing of this exercise. You do not want me to extend just for the sake of extension because I monitor on my screen. “That is why there is a difference between the closing date for registration and the closing date for sale. By the time we sell, we will know how many that have bought but have not registered.”