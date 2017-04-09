Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 10- Depression: The Silence Killing Nigerians Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Metro JAMB Announces New Date For 2017 UTME, Extends Registration

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by kemi, Apr 9, 2017 at 7:53 AM. Views count: 229

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB) has announced the extension of registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by two weeks.

    jamb.jpg

    The examination body also postponed the UTME exam till 13th and 20th of May.

    JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede had on Wednesday insisted that there will be no shift in registration.

    According to him, the target was to register 1.4 million candidates for the UTME and reiterated that no candidate would be left out of the registration process.

    His words: “No candidate will be left unattended to at the closing of this exercise. You do not want me to extend just for the sake of extension because I monitor on my screen.

    “That is why there is a difference between the closing date for registration and the closing date for sale. By the time we sell, we will know how many that have bought but have not registered.”
     
    kemi, Apr 9, 2017 at 7:53 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments