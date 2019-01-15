Sports Jesus Scores Twice As Man City Coast Past 10-Man Wolves – Modern Ghana News

#1
Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City eased past 10-man Wolves to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table to four points.

City did not manage a repeat of the scoring feats that had seen them hit 16 goals against Rotherham and Burton in their …



read more via Modern Ghana News – http://bit.ly/2VPUUZv

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[16]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top