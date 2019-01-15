Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Manchester City eased past 10-man Wolves to cut Liverpool’s lead at the top of the table to four points.
City did not manage a repeat of the scoring feats that had seen them hit 16 goals against Rotherham and Burton in their …
read more via Modern Ghana News – http://bit.ly/2VPUUZv
Get More Nigeria Sports News
City did not manage a repeat of the scoring feats that had seen them hit 16 goals against Rotherham and Burton in their …
read more via Modern Ghana News – http://bit.ly/2VPUUZv
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[16]