The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has caught a big fish in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Jigawa state. Alhaji Danladi Sankara, former Senator representing Jigawa Northwest, who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was received by the Jigawa Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru at the Malam Aminu Kano triangle Square on Sunday in Dutse. Badaru said that the defection of the former senator was a welcome development to the party in the state. The governor said that the APC had caught a big fish, because of Sankara’s pedigree in his former party. Badaru recalled that Sankara was one time National Vice chairman, PDP Northwest geo-political zone and Sole Administrator of the party in Sokoto state. “With his defection to APC, PDP is completely dead in Jigawa because Sankara is one of the founders of PDP in the country and the person that brought it to jigawa,’’ he said. - NAN