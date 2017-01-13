US President Barack Obama on Thursday made his Vice President Joe Biden shed hot tears as he awarded him the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The medal was presented when Biden and the president gathered with others for what the White House had described as a final tribute to the vice president. Obama awarded the medal "with distinction," an extra level of veneration, for the first time in his presidency. The previous three presidents awarded the higher level of the award to only one person each: John Paul II, President Ronald Reagan, and Gen. Colin Powell, Obama said. See ceremony below: