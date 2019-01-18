Jose Mourinho has rejected criticism of his record as Manchester United manager, saying people do not know what went on “behind the scenes”.
Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United’s manager last month, with the team since going on to win six straight matches under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. …
read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2SVJIs5
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Mourinho was sacked as Manchester United’s manager last month, with the team since going on to win six straight matches under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. …
read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2SVJIs5
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[94]