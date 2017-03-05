Northern Elder, Junaid Mohammed said President Muhammadu Buhari is nolonger in charge of Nigeria. Mohammed during an interview with Nigerian Tribune alleged that Buhari’s uncle, Mamman Daura, has been running the country from the background since the All Progressives’ Congress took over power in 2015. “I sympathise with Nigerians for voting Buhari. Buhari the aspiring politician and Buhari the incumbent president, if you compare and contrast what he says with what he does and from that , you can then draw your own conclusion. As far as I am concerned, a lot of what we heard from Buhari, from his friends, from the leading members of the party was sloganeering and that unfortunately hasn’t helped him. What we are hearing now is an attempt to hide the truth from Nigerians and much more confound his problem,” he said. Speaking specifically on the cabal running Nigeria, Mohammed said, “The fact is that this cabal doesn’t represent the interest of Nigeria. If you believe you have a problem, the fact is we expect that you are going to do something about it. Now, Nigeria is trapped because the President of Nigeria hasn’t been Buhari, but one man called, Mamman Daura. In his entire life, he has never won an election and the only opportunity he had was when in the old Kaduna State, he wanted to be a senator from Kaduna or Katsina and some people wanted Mamman Daura to pick the ticket.''