An amateur astronomer caught something spectacular with a backyard telescope Wednesday when he recorded a bright flash on the surface of Jupiter.
The biggest planet in the solar system routinely delivers stunning pictures, like those snapped …
Read more via CNET – https://ift.tt/2ZHdWml
Get more World News
The biggest planet in the solar system routinely delivers stunning pictures, like those snapped …
Read more via CNET – https://ift.tt/2ZHdWml
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[66]