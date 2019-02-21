Politics JUST IN: I have not resigned, says Osinbajo – TheCable

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has described reports that he has resigned as fake news. Speaking via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Osinbajo said he remains committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. He urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour. Misleading/FAKE news is …




