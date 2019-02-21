Featured Thread #1
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has described reports that he has resigned as fake news. Speaking via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Osinbajo said he remains committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. He urged Nigerians to disregard the rumour. Misleading/FAKE news is …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2En5y2Y
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2En5y2Y
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[109]