An election observer at the Imo West Senatorial District Collation centre in Orlu told SaharaReporters that Okorocha and his thugs stormed the centre on Monday morning and threatened that neither Ibeabuchi nor other INEC staff would be allowed to leave the venue until they had declared the Governor winner. “As I speak to you, the INEC staff at the collation centre are being detained right there. Their lives are in danger” the observer said.